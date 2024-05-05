3 bodies discovered in Baja California during search for missing surfers

Three bodies were found Friday during an ongoing search for a group of surfers who went missing in Baja California, officials said.

Mexican authorities have yet to confirm if the bodies are those of San Diego resident Jack Carter and his companions from Australia, Callum and Jake Robinson.

State Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade said forensic exams were ordered to identify the bodies.

"We are in contact with the family of the U.S. Citizen, and we are steadfast with our international law enforcement partners in finding answers," FBI officials said in a statement on Friday.

The search for the men began at the end of April when family and friends reported losing contact with them.

Callum and Jake Robinson are from Australia. Friends say Callum lived in Ocean Beach, and his brother was visiting. They say the brothers' friend, Carter, is also from the San Diego area.

Friends and family said the group was on a surfing trip to celebrate a birthday. They said they last heard from the group on April 27 and grew worried when they didn't check into their Airbnb in Rosarito as planned and when Callum did not return to work in San Diego.

According to the Baja California state attorney general, three people are under investigation, and arrest warrants were secured for the charge of forcible disappearance of people.

The FBI said it is working with Mexican authorities on the investigation.

This article was originally published by Athena Jreij and Laura Acevedo for Scripps News San Diego.