HELENA — Fire crews from multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire in the Helena Valley, northeast of East Helena.

The structure is located on Divine Road, east of the Canyon Ferry Road roundabout. Officials at the scene have the neighborhood blocked off to traffic due to concern about a large propane tank near the fire.

Large structure fire in east Helena Valley. Video by Mary Nielsen

Viewer pictures sent to MTN show significant damage to the building with flames and smoke billowing out.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN structure is a Helena Fire Department firefighter's house.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature at this time.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more information from officials.

