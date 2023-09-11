Geneva Zoltek, Weather Anchor & Reporter

Geneva is a weather anchor and multi-media journalist at KTVH.

Catch her in the mornings for your daily forecast preparing you for rain or shine! You can also find her out in the field covering the natural world and other great stories from the 'Big Sky State.'

Although originally from Kalispell, she's lived all over Montana. She received a bachelor's degree from Montana State University in 2017 and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Montana in 2021. So, Geneva's team always wins during Brawl of the Wild.

Previously, Geneva worked at KIVI in Boise, ID and KPAX in Missoula, MT.

Send story ideas to geneva.zoltek@ktvh.com

Social Media

Instagram @ genevaz.tv

Facebook @ GenevaZoltekTV

Twitter @ GenevaZoltek

TikTok @ GenevaZoltekTV