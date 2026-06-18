Logan Cyr, Multimedia Journalist

Logan Cyr grew up in a small town in Washington, Snoqualmie. Staying in the same state, he decided to begin his career in journalism at Washington State University. Graduating in the spring of 2026 with a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism.

His journalism journey started during his junior and senior years of college. Logan quickly fell in love with the process of finding stories and filling in his local community with helpful information. Shortly after, landing a job with your very own KTVH.

Logan is extremely grateful for the opportunity to begin his career here. He is hoping to build community connections, trust and relationships during his time in Helena, Montana.

With any story ideas, feel free to email: Logan.Cyr@ktvh.com

