Tony Cornish Jr., MTN Anchor

Tony has previously worked as a (Freelance) Sports Anchor, Studio Show Host, and Play-By-Play Announcer/Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter in Illinois since 2023. He's also served as Sports Director and Anchor for several local network affiliates throughout his professional broadcasting career in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Tennessee, as well as "The Land Of Lincoln.".

The award-winning broadcaster has been honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association as “Best Sports Anchor” for three consecutive years (2020-'21-'22). Tony was also selected as "Best Sports Anchor" by the Alabama Broadcasters Association (2017), as well as, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. He's also been selected as "Best Play-By-Play Announcer" by the Iowa Broadcast News Association (2018). The Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated has also won a number of national awards for the outstanding broadcasting and journalistic excellence he's displayed over the years in various-sized television and radio markets across the country.

Tony is a proud product of the University of Central Florida (Charge On!), where he majored in Communications (Radio/Television). He's one of a select number of professional journalists who has had the honor of interviewing the "Top 3" winningest head coaches in college football history (Div.1) in Grambling's Eddie Robinson, Penn State's Joe Paterno, and Florida State's Bobby Bowden.

Outside of broadcasting, the highly sought-after Motivational Speaker enjoys horseback riding, photography, scuba diving, visiting new wineries in Napa Valley, and taking long walks on the beach at sunset in Oahu. (Aloha!)