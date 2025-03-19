After This Coming Weekend's Winter Weather, Spring Arrives in Full Force

The Big Sky really showed out today. Unfortunately, cloud cover increases into tomorrow and the return comes as early as about 2 AM. A series of cold fronts will affect our area through the rest of the week, but the return of dry and warm weather comes early next week. Many locations will reach the 60s and 70s.

A pair of storm systems will affect the state Thursday and late Friday into Saturday. The first day of Spring will bring early morning snow along a cold front. Instability snow showers will form in the afternoon. A couple of lightning strikes are possible. Then for the early weekend, another system brings some snow down to lower elevations. More scattered showers form Saturday afternoon with more thunderstorm activity possible. Accumulation will be little to none. Mountains could see a few inches.

Some warmer late spring-like weather is on tap. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s statewide with a few showers about, but no large-scale system come in until the end of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Southern High Plains from Thursday morning until Thursday evening

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from 9 PM Wednesday until noon Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1997)

Low: -6 (1906)

AVG: 49/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1928)

Low: -10 (1906)

AVG: 47/23

Enjoy the rest of this beautiful Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN