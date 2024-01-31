Bet on Taylor Swift: Unique prop bets offered for Super Bowl LVIII

You can place bets on pop start Taylor Swift for this year’s Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Bettors can bet on everything from the winner of the game, to attendance numbers, to hundreds of other bets, including ones that have nothing to do with the game itself.

Think, what song will Usher perform first during the halftime show? What color will the Gatorade be that’s dumped on the winning team? Yes, you can even bet on the coin toss, and who might be shown on camera first during the national anthem.

This year, sports betting companies are adding Taylor Swift prop bets to the mix.

For example, BetUS is offering a number of Swift-related bets, including how many times she might be shown on camera during the national anthem, and whether or not Swift and Travis Kelce will appear in a Super Bowl commercial together. One bet you can wager on involves whether or not Kelce will propose to Swift at the game.

Currently, 38 states and D.C. allow sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association.

But not all states allow you to bet on things that don’t involve the actual football game.

