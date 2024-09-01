After buckling down to beat Missouri State, No. 3 Montana shows there's still plenty to clean up

MISSOULA — The third-ranked Montana Grizzlies opened the season with a 29-24 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night in a grind-out affair between the two opponents.

The rust needed to be knocked off for the Griz, because it wasn't pretty, but in their eyes, a win is a win.

PHOTOS: NO. 3 MONTANA HOLDS OFF MISSOURI STATE IN OPENER

"It was a really great, hard-fought win by our guys," Montana coach Bobby Hauck said after. "We just battled to the end and found a way to win it. Sometimes, you know, things aren't always smooth and they don't go your way. Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way. Sometimes it's self-imposed. Sometimes it's the other team. But I was proud of our team for fighting their tails off and getting a great win."

There's plenty that can be cleaned up for the Grizzlies (1-0) after a number of miscues, including a fumbled punt in the first quarter that led to a MSU score, dropped passes hurting the offense in the second quarter, and the defensive unit struggling with tackling and getting off the field on third down when opportunities were presented, resulting in the Bears dominating the time of possession. The Bears had the ball for over 13 minutes more than the Grizzlies and were 6 for 14 on third down, including a 3rd-and-19 conversion in the third quarter.

"Even when it wasn't always going our way, and part of that's the Missouri State team who coach (Ryan) Beard really had well prepared. They were ready to go," Hauck said. "They fought it out. I was impressed with them going in the game. I leave the game really impressed with them. They're a good football team and I'm proud of my guys and and their effort."

GRIZ POSTGAME: BOBBY HAUCK, HAYDEN HARRIS, ELI GILLMAN BREAK DOWN WIN

Montana's resiliency was on display as well.

The Griz found a way to take a lead before half, as new kicker Ty Morrison bounced back from a missed point-after attempt and showed his moxie, going 3 for 3 on field goal attempts in the game.

Then UM was punched in the mouth again to start the third quarter as the Bears took the lead after a score by Jayden Becks.

"Yeah, a lot of new guys, a lot of guys who had to learn what we're all about on game day, and as the game progressed, I thought guys did a really good job of adapting and overcoming adversity, and that was really key for us," senior defensive end Hayden Harris said about the defense.

Even Aaron Fontes, who struggled with drops, came up with a big catch down the stretch to set up Eli Gillman's eventual second touchdown for the Griz. Drew Deck, who fumbled on the first punt return, also recovered with two strong returns, so the team showed its composure, even as all three phases battled through rocky moments.

"I noticed the veteran guys keeping their composure and knowing when to keep driving forward," Gillman said. "Because the more we keep wearing on the defense, you can start to feel them get tired out, and that's when we start to really drive the ball down the throat."

It all culminated to the ending stretch as UM's final stand was enough to seal the win.

Hauck said he liked what he saw from both Keali'i Ah Yat and Logan Fife at quarterback, as both had their up-and-down moments but guided the offense to timely scores.

The Griz are 1-0 at the end of the day, and Saturday's game left plenty to build on and also correct with the season underway.

"You know, probably just one team made a few more plays at the end, both teams were trying pretty hard," Hauck said. "So it was hard fought. But, you know, comes down to just getting in the right call and guys executing it on both sides of the ball, and then the other side not doing that as well. And that's football, and one team's going to win, one isn't, and I'm glad it was us."

