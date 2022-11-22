Griz fans excited for playoffs despite Brawl of the Wild loss

Despite the bit of disappointment after the weekend's resounding 55-21 loss to the Bobcats in the Brawl of the Wild, football fans are still standing behind the Grizzlies as they head into playoffs.

The Grizzlies will face off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday at 8 p.m.

This is the first time the two teams will go head-to-head, and the game will be held at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Fans lined up at the Adams Center Box Office on the University of Montana campus on Monday to pick up their tickets for the upcoming game.

Most of the fans were feeling positive looking towards this Saturday.

They said they were excited to watch a playoff game under the lights at home in Missoula.

The University of Montana students we talked with were even more optimistic.

Sophomore Camden Gubser loves watching Montana football because of the camaraderie of the team.

"Being able to be a Griz fan is just amazing," he said. "There's no environment that I've been around, as far as football is regarded, that a brotherhood and a family means as much to the team as the Griz does."

Gubser is confident in the Griz offense and says it has been great all year.

He says this Saturday's game will come down to the Griz's ability to defend the Redhawks run offense.

“They’ve got a really good running back," he noted. "I think it just comes down to how good our front seven can be on defense, If we can contend their running back, I think we’ll have this game in the bag for sure.”

Sophomore Will Thomas was in Bozeman last weekend for the Brawl of the Wild and despite the loss, he is also confident in the Grizzlies' abilities.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, that we come out, got to prove something after last week's tough game, and I think the team is going to put on a show for us," he said.

While Thomas is expecting a Griz win this weekend, he is nervous for the rest of the Montana playoff road.

"I think it's going to be a challenge. Assuming we win this week, we'll be heading to North Dakota State, playing on the road, I think every game is a challenge from here," Thomas said.

Senior Brooke Deruwe is just excited to watch her team play at least one more time at home before she graduates.

"I'm just excited to be back at Wa-Griz with everyone. This is my last game ever as a student," she says. "It was my favorite season, so I'm excited for Saturday."

While it might be cold — and the team might be coming from a loss — Griz fans will definitely be there on Saturday cheering them on.

