MISSOULA — Coming off back-to-back blowout wins in the playoffs, the Montana football team seems to have hit its stride heading into the biggest game in the history of its rivalry with Montana State.

Last week the No. 3-seeded Grizzlies (13-1) trounced No. 11 South Dakota 52-22 in the quarterfinal round, one week after a 50-29 rout of No. 14 seed South Dakota State in the second round. That sets up this Saturday's semifinal showdown with No. 2 Montana State (12-1) at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Griz play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran welcome Montana coach Bobby Hauck and wide receiver/returner Drew Deck to discuss last week's win and UM's playoff run, and also to look ahead to the rematch of a game MSU won 31-28 in Missoula on Nov. 22.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Bobby Hauck, Drew Deck help set stage for rematch with Montana State

Deck, a senior from Kalispell, has had a major impact so far for Montana in the playoffs. Deck had a touchdown catch and also returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown last week — an FCS postseason record in terms of yardage — against South Dakota. He also made a spectacular diving catch for a TD the week prior against SDSU.

Deck discusses his journey as a member of the Montana football program, one he refers to as "special" as the Grizzlies get read to take on the Bobcats again.

Montana and Montana State square off for a berth in the national championship with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

