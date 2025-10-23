MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference soccer and volleyball tournaments are next month, and Montana is battling for top positions in both sports.

The Griz soccer team, led by coach Chris Citowicki, is currently atop the Big Sky standings and can clinch the outright regular-season title Thursday against Portland State.

Montana's volleyball team, meanwhile, is currently tied for fourth in the conference standings. Coach Allison Lawrence and the Grizzlies still have nine Big Sky games remaining in the regular season, including home matches with Idaho State and Weber State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Citowicki and Lawrence join this week's edition of the Griz Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran. The coaches talk about their teams' performances to this point and look ahead to the rest of their seasons.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Chris Citowicki, Allison Lawrence break down Montana soccer, volleyball seasons

Hansen and Corcoran also discuss Montana's upcoming football game with Sacramento State. The Grizzlies, who are undefeated at 7-0 after last week's 43-21 nonconference win over Sacred Heart, visit the Hornets for a prime time game Friday at 8:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.

Sac State (4-3 overall, 2-1 Big Sky) is playing its final season in the conference before moving to independent status in 2026. Dr. Luke Wood, Sac State's president, referred to the Grizzlies as the "Montana Pandas" in an interview to which Griz coach Bobby Hauck responded to by calling Wood a "clown."