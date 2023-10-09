Montana's Aaron Fontes grabs Big Sky Conference player of the week honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana wide receiver Aaron Fontes helped the Griz to a big road win at UC Davis on Saturday. On Monday, the Big Sky Conference named him the league's offensive player of the week.

Fontes was a human highlight reel for the Griz on Saturday, scoring two eye-popping touchdowns to help Montana to a 31-23 win over the Aggies. Fontes, a junior from Oxnard, California, caught seven passes for a career-high 99 yards and the two TDs.

On his first touchdown, Fontes laid out horizontally in the end zone and came down with an incredible bobbling catch. On his second TD, Fontes made a leaping grab between defenders, eluded a tackle and sprinted to the end zone, dragging a defender across the goalline.

Yesterday was also a career day for Aaron Fontes (@aaronfontess) who had 5 catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Third straight game with a score for him, including the ridiculous score in the 2nd quarter between him and Clifton McDowell (@_Cliff10)



Fontes has 15 catches for 214 yards and a team-high four touchdowns on the season. He recently joined the Grizzly Insider and talked about his growth as a receiver.

Northern Arizona's Alex McLaughlin and Coleman Owen were named the defensive and special teams players of the week, respectively.

