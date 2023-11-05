FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Montana 34, No. 7 Sacramento State 7

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies won their fifth consecutive game Saturday night with a convincing 34-7 victory over Sacramento State.

No. 4-ranked Montana improved to 7-1 overall and to 5-1 in the Big Sky Conference. Sac State, ranked No. 7 this week, is now 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the league. The victory gave Griz coach Bobby Hauck his 124th career conference victory, the most Big Sky wins of any coach in history.

Nick Ostmo scored two rushing touchdowns and Clifton McDowell threw two others, including a 97-yarder to Keelan White early in the third quarter. Montana's offense amassed 547 total yards, including 305 on the ground.

Montana's defense limited the Hornets to just 119 passing yards on 15-of-39 passing.