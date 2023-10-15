Watch Now
Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, players break down victory over Idaho

Posted at 1:27 PM, Oct 15, 2023
MOSCOW, Idaho — The No. 16 Montana Grizzlies picked up a statement win over No. 3 Idaho on Saturday, 23-21, as UM topped their rivals and reclaimed the Little Brown Stein in the 89th meeting between the two schools.

UM improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play, while Idaho fell to 5-2 and 3-1.

The Grizzlies are on a bye next week and will take on Northern Colorado on Oct. 28 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

After the game, UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebacker Levi Janacaro, senior quarterback Clifton McDowell and junior defensive end Kale Edwards met with the media to break down Montana's victory over Idaho. To see the full press conference, check out the video above.

