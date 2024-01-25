Montana football coach Bobby Hauck signs new three-year contract to stay with Grizzlies

MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck is staying in Missoula.

After leading the Montana Grizzlies to the FCS national championship game this past season, Hauck has agreed to a new three-year contract with UM, which was announced by the school on Thursday.

The new deal will keep Hauck at UM through January of 2027. His previous contract was set to expire Jan. 31.

Hauck led UM to a 13-2 mark this past season as Montana won the Big Sky Conference regular season championship and advanced to the FCS title game where the Grizzlies ultimately fell to South Dakota State. It was UM's first appearance in the championship game since 2009.

Hauck is 49-19 since returning to Montana in his second stint and 129-36 overall with the Grizzlies, making him the winningest coach in Big Sky Conference history, a milestone he achieved after Montana defeated Sacramento State this past fall.

"I'm excited to continue representing the Montana Grizzlies, the University of Montana, and the state of Montana as the head football coach. Stacey (Hauck's wife) and I are committed to the future of Grizzly football and want to continue to have an impact on our players, our university, and our community," stated Hauck in a media release. "We've won a lot of playoff games and been highly competitive over the last six seasons, culminating in an appearance in the national championship game this year.

"We want to continue to bring more championships to Montana and are looking forward to that challenge. I am appreciative of the University, our president Seth Bodnar, Kent Haslam, and all the other people that make this the best college football environment in the country."

Hauck previously served as head coach of the Grizzlies from 2003-09, then returned to that same post at his alma mater in 2018. Since then, the Grizzlies have made the FCS playoffs four times with two quarterfinal appearances and one trip to the title game.

In 2023 Hauck was named Big Sky coach of the year for the fourth time in his career, the AFCA Region 5 coach of the year for the third time, and he was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS coach of the year award for the second time.

"I am excited coach Hauck is under contract for three more years," Montana athletic director Kent Haslam stated in a press release. "The football coaching staff and student-athletes are coming off an amazing season and I am happy we are maintaining continuity in the leadership of the Griz football program. Coach Hauck is passionate about the University of Montana and developing young men both on and off the field. I appreciate his hard work and commitment."