Photos: Montana and Montana State clash in the 122nd Brawl of the Wild

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) keeps the ball for a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) warms up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) and junior Isiah Childs (28) warm up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) catches the ball for a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) is tackled by Montana State University senior Nolan Askelson (41) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) gets a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) looks for a hole in the Bobcat defense during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) gets away from Montana State University sophomore Kenneth Eiden IV (11) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle from Montana State University sophomore Blake Stillwell (0) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) is tackled by Montana State University sophomore Blake Stillwell (0) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) runs out of the pocket during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) breaks up a pass intended for Montana State University freshman Hunter Provience (86) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) is thrown out of bounds during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is tackled by University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) makes a short reception for yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball for a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) struggles to call a play over the noise of the crowd during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) is pushed out of bounds by Montana State University sophomore Dru Polidore (2) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sports legend Jaamal Jones raises the number 37 flag before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) breaks a tackle from University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Scottre Humphrey (22) finds a gap in the Montana defense during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) talks to a defender during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Rylan Ortt (26) tackles University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) calls out a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana cheer team performs during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) warms up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a rushing touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is scooped up by University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans celebrate a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior TraJon Cotton (3) breaks up a pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Nolan Askelson (41) tackles University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior TyMcCulloch (6) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) gets a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle from Montana State University senior Nolan Askelson (41) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) tackles Montana State University freshman Scottre Humphrey (22) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) and senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrate forcing a fourth down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) celebrates a stop during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) dodges a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains a few yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) is pushed out of bounds by Montana State University junior Rylan Ortt (26) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is tackled by University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana team celebrates during a timeout during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) is swarmed by the Bobcats defense during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Taco Dowler (14) makes an aerobatic catch during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense stops University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) celebrates an interception during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck congratulates junior Trevin Gradney (27) for an interception during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) celebrates an interception during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Ben Seymour (98) tackles University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is stopped for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Michael Ray (77) celebrates a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) tackles Montana State University senior Sean Chambers (10) for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans cheer during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans cheer during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana cheer team perform during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans cheer during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies hoist the Great Divide Trophy following their win at the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies hoist the Great Divide Trophy following their win at the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana football team lifts the Great Divide Trophy after winning the Brawl of the Wild against Montana State 37-7 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle from Montana State University senior Ben Seymour (98) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies hoist the Great Divide Trophy following their win at the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Dru Polidore (2) tackles University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) near the goal line during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

A University of Montana fan cheers during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

A University of Montana fan waves the number 37 flag during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) throws a pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The Montana State bobcats call a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) warms up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) taunts Montana State University sophomore Blake Stillwell (0) after a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

