Great ShakeOut in Montana Public Schools

A major earthquake is an event nobody wants to experience. But living in a seismically active state like Montana, you can never be too prepared.

The Montana Disaster and Emergency Services is helping schools, businesses, and government facilities prepare for earthquakes through the annual International Great ShakeOut which takes place on October 17th.

Montana is no stranger to earthquakes. Although strong and damaging rumbles are rare, they are not impossible. In 1935, several earthquakes greater than magnitude 6.0 shook the Helena area. Residents near Hebgen Lake were rocked by a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1959. Even as recently as 2017, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage and triggered over a dozen significant aftershocks near Lincoln.

Betsy Ross, the training exercise section supervisor at Montana DES explains the importance of Montanans taking part in the educational program.

“It’s done across the country and even internationally so there are other countries that also participate in the drill and it's just a fun way to get people more aware of what to do during an earthquake so they're safe and reduce their likelihood of injury,” Ross said.

Kessler Elementary in Helena participated in the drill on Tuesday. Students went over saftey tips in the classroom first. Some students were even demonstrating what not to do if an earthquake were to hit their school.

Ross recommends three easy steps to stay safe.

“So I think everybody is aware of the stop, drop, and roll for fire. For earthquakes we want people to drop, cover, and hold on.”

Once it was safe to do so, students and teachers evacuated the building and aced the test. Something Montana DES hopes that all schools, businesses, and families will do to help reduce injuries in quakes.

If you want more information on how to participate in this years Great ShakeOut, visit greatshakeout.org