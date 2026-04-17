Helena duo reviews local restaurants for a growing Facebook page

Otto Hoogendyk and his son-in-law, John Miller, started the Retired Old Men Eating Out Club — better known as the ROMEO Club — a little more than a year ago to review local restaurants.

Miller said they started the group after hearing Helena didn’t have many good restaurant options. They decided to highlight places they enjoyed so others could try them, he said.

“We've had some people comment that they were going to try the restaurant simply because we reviewed it,” Miller said.

“We will go to any place and give it a shot,” Hoogendyk said.

Miller and Hoogendyk have seen rapid growth on their Facebook page over the last year.

At the end of January, they celebrated reaching 100 followers. Three months later, that number climbed to 1,000.

Miller said he doesn’t know why the page has grown so quickly, adding that they’re not doing anything unusual — they just like to eat.

“Doing what everybody else does. Go get something to eat,” Hoogendyk said.

Miller said he’s still shocked.

Joey Biancone - MTN News John and Otto got to enjoy food from Taco Del Sol on Wednesday to review for their Facebook Page.

For the duo, it is not just about where they eat, but who they share the meal with.

“Family is really the most important thing. I’ve got 45 people that are in my family, and I like to have contact from all of them. And you know, there’s no better place than to get together and just have a good time,” Hoogendyk said.

While sharing their time with loved ones, the pair updates their Facebook page for anyone to share the experience with them. For their reviews, they use the E.A.T.S grading scale, which stands for environment, atmosphere, taste and service. For Miller and Hoogendyk, some aspects of a restaurant are just as important as the food.

The pair hopes to visit every restaurant around Helena.

“The goal is every one. And I say 120. I can't be very far off because we keep finding them,” Hoogendyk said.

You can follow them on their Facebook page to see what restaurants they stop at next!