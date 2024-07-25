How Animals at the Last Chance Stampede Beat the Heat

It is very hard work to care for livestock in general. But when adding extreme weather to the mix, the 4H members participating in this year's events at Last Chance Stampede must consider new challenges.

In addition to having fans present around the halls and barns, plenty of care and attention need to be given to animals during peak heating hours. Sara Dearing, a member of the 4H club, spoke to me about how she cares for her Black Agus Cow, named Muzzle.

Other individuals I spoke with added that they alter the feeding times of cattle to cooler parts of the day, like early in the morning or late at night, to reduce overall stress and improve health by limiting their caloric intake.

I even got a firsthand account from a willing participant in this year's 4H Market Sheep Show to see how the heat affects him personally.

But it’s not just the animals this heat will affect. Montanans all over the state will be dealing with triple digit temperatures to end the work week. If you are heading out to the Last Chance Stampede, be sure to take advantage of the air conditioning in the exhibit and entry halls. Attendees will be permitted to bring their own water onto the grounds to stay hydrated.