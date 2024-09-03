If You Give a Child a Book: You can help increase childhood literacy

Here at KTVH, we are starting our yearly campaign to raise money to help put books in the hands of children in our community.

With over $1400 already raised by employees at our station, we are calling on our viewers to help make a positive impact in a child's life.

What is "If You Give A Child A Book" and the Scripps Howard Fund?



The "If You Give a Child a Book: campaign raises money to buy books for elementary school students in Title I (low-income) schools in communities Scripps stations serve, like KTVH in Helena.

The campaign is 100% donor-funded and every penny stays local to purchase books for children in our community.

The Scripps Howard Fund strives to create informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes.

Why is it important?



The focus of the campaign is to put books in the hands of students in kindergarten through the third grade, and the age group underserved in other literacy campaigns.

Research shows that childhood poverty and a lack of access to reading materials correlate with lower reading proficiency and the inability to lead a successful professional career after school.

The baseline number of books needed to help children learn to read is 10. Our goal is to raise enough money to give each student 10 books.

(Scan the QR Code to make a donation)

MTN News

One Day Blitz Event



Wednesday, September 4th is the One Day Blitz donation day, where Scripps stations compete against each other to raise the most money to be matched by the Scripps Howard Fund.

On this day only, the Scripps Howard Fund will match all community donations up to $175,000 company-wide.

So this means the sooner you donate tomorrow, the greater chunk of the $175,000 will come to Helena!

Who is our partner school and how do you donate?



Broadwater Elementary School will be our partner school.

will be our partner school. You can visit this link, or ktvh.com/giveabook to donate.

You can donate from now up to Friday, September 13th.

As a meteorologist, this cause means a lot to me. I would appreciate the assistance of our great community in Helena and beyond to help children reach for the stars (or clouds) to unlock their full potential in school and life.