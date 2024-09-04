One Day Blitz: Bringing Books to Broadwater

HELENA — Many of you may remember the Scholastic Book Fairs from being in school. It is a favorite time for many students. They are able to buy books to grow their home library.

But some students are not able to afford books. That is where Scripps "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign comes in.

The campaign raises money to buy books for children in Title I, or low-income, schools.

One-hundred percent of the funds are raised through donors like you, and every penny stays local.

KTVH is currently fund-raising for Broadwater Elementary School to receive ten books for each student.

The viewer donations that we receive Wednesday will be matched by Scripps. However, you are still able to donate through September 13th.

But you don't have to take it from us. We traveled to Broadwater to speak with the kids who will be receiving the books directly.

The students, Evelyn (4th grade), Giles (3rd grade) and Emmaus (4th grade) were all very excited about having the book campaign back at their school this year.

When asked about why the campaign is important to her classmates, Evelyn said, "they can get books to read and it will inspire them to write their own stories."

Emmaus was very passionate about the way books can foster creativity, imagination and happiness.

She said, "It really helps me in school and it just helps me with my imagination and makes me happy. It helps me with being happy in life."

Since the campaign's inception back in 2016, over one million books have been distributed across the nation, encouraging over 90 million minutes of reading.

To donate, click this link.