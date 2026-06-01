Pawsitive Impact: Kitten and Puppy Shower

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is hosting a weeklong kitten and puppy shower from June 6 through June 13, with many Helena area businesses participating to help raise money and collect donated items for the shelter's youngest animals.

Cassidy Cook of the Lewis and Clark Humane Society said kittens and puppies are the most costly animals the shelter cares for.

"Kittens and puppies are the most expensive thing we do here at the Humane Society. We take care of them oftentimes from birth until they're ready to be adopted. It includes medical care, surgeries, and everything that they might need, including all the care they need while they're in foster care. So it is an expensive thing, but it's an important thing."

Participating businesses include Montego Coffee, Blackfoot Brewing, Fire Tower Coffee, Engel and Volkers, Mountain Engine Brewing, and Big Dipper Ice Cream. The event also includes a classic car show at Les Schwab. The weeklong event will wrap up with a kids event at the library.

Cook said community members can donate items or money at participating locations throughout the week.

The exact locations and times for each day of the event can be found in the photos below.

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society