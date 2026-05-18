Pawsitive Impact: Local dog trainer offers "Pack Walks" to help reactive dogs

Many dog owners worry when their pet does not get along with everyone, but one local dog trainer says that behavior is completely normal and fixable.

Johanna Kumm owns Follow Me K9 Training and offers group classes called Pack Walks. The classes help dogs become confident in public, teaching them to be neutral around people and other dogs.

Kumm says building a bond with your dog is a great first step. Teaching them to engage with you helps them feel more comfortable. Once you and your dog form that bond, they will feel more at ease when being introduced to new friends while out and about.

"Our society tends to force dogs in each other's faces, which creates a lot of anxiety, reactivity and aggression, even because they don't want in other dogs in their faces. So this is a way to be social with your dog, but help them learn neutrality as well, so that they can be good members of society," Kumm said.

Follow Me K9 encourages owners to reach out for help if they want their dog to become confident and comfortable outside the home. You can visit their website for tips and to learn more about their services here.