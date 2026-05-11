Pawsitive Impact: Painting With Kitties

HELENA — Shelter cats and painting classes come together in a monthly event that gives kittens like Sham and Ro a shot at finding a forever home.

The Painted Pot and the Lewis and Clark Humane Society have collaborated to host Painting With Kitties, held on the first Friday of each month from April to October. The event is one of the store's most attended, drawing participants of all ages for a hands-on creative experience alongside adoptable shelter cats.

Joey Biancone - MTN News Sham was one of two kittens brought by the Lewis and Clark Humane Society to the Painting with Kitties Event on Friday, May 1st. Sham was brought alongside his sister, Ro.

"We sell out tickets almost every time we do this event, and I've even had people come in, go check out the kitties and never come back up to paint, and they just end up living with adoption paperwork and no artwork done, which is always a fun thing to see," said Painted Pot Manager Kiara Sund.

Participants of all ages can enjoy the hands-on activities while potentially meeting their new best friend.

The signup fee goes directly to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society to help fund the shelter and other pet adoption events.