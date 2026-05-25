Pawsitive Impact: Tick Prevention For Pets

HELENA — Tick season has arrived early in Montana following a warm winter, and veterinarians are urging pet owners to take precautions to protect their animals.

Veterinarians at Spring Meadow Animal Clinic in Helena found a tick on a dog in January and expect more tick encounters on trails this summer.

Pet owners should keep animals out of tall grass and wooded areas, as ticks can spread Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever to pets. The illness causes rashes, fever, and swelling.

Dr. Molly Maddock of Spring Meadow Animal Clinic said there are steps pet owners can take to reduce the risk.

"Prevention is probably the best, that you can do. Again, just checking and making sure you're not seeing anything. There are some, over-the-counter topical sprays and things like that you can try. Just be really cautious to make sure that it's a pet-formulated medication. The best prevention is going to be a flea and tick product that you can get from your vet."

If you find a tick, remove it carefully without squeezing the bug. If you are uncomfortable doing so, a veterinarian can remove it for you.