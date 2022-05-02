Helena Special Olympian Kyle Norman spreads message of inclusion

HELENA — Kyle Norman has been an athlete since he was eight years old. Now, he sits on the local Special Olympics volunteer management team as the athlete representative.

Kyle has been a part of Special Olympics for 10 years and is involved in bowling, track and field, soccer, and his favorite, basketball. In his 10 years with Special Olympics, Kyle has been able to travel to events to represent Montana.

“I’ve been a US Youth ambassador. I got to travel to Washington D.C. for Capitol Hill Days, and Boston, some other cool places,” Kyle said.

Terri Norman, Kyle’s mom, has seen what amazing things the organization has done for Kyle and others.

“The Special Olympics has provided a lot of opportunities for him, as well as others in the community with and without intellectual disabilities, providing opportunities to promote inclusion and acceptance across our community, across the state and across the country,” she said.

She has also seen the personal growth that the opportunities have provided him.

“Kyle has gained lots and lots of skills over the years. He drives now. He works two part time jobs. He's very involved on many levels of Special Olympics as an athlete, as a leader on committees, as a youth ambassador,” Terri said.

Kyle has a lot of traits that make him such a great leader.

“I’m outgoing, I’m positive, and I’m consistent,” he said.

He hopes that his leadership in the organization spreads a message.

“That I’m included in Special Olympics and making it more of an inclusive organization.”

