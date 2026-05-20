HELENA — Every year, KTVH and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with schools to increase literacy among underserved children, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read. Thanks in part to generous donations from people in our community, 252 students at Broadwater Elementary School recently received new books.

Watch as MTN's Jonny Walker and Madelyn Heath talk with students at the book fair:

Over 250 students at Broadwater Elementary receive books from 'If you give a child a book' campaign

KTVH’s campaign raised a total of $16,380 to provide books to students this year. Including SHF matches, roughly $2,000 of that total came from KTVH’s two-week internal campaign in August and $1,500 came from KTVH’s two-week external campaign in August and September.

This week, every student at Broadwater will get the opportunity to bring home five books of their choosing from a book fair. This is the second such book fair of the academic year – all students at Broadwater received five free books in January, too. Books were stocked by Scholastic.

MTN/Jonny Walker MTN's Madelyn Heath (left) and Jonny Walker (right) at Broadwater Elementary's book fair