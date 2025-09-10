9/9/25 Helena School Bonds and City Municipal Primary Results (Unofficial)

The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. for the Helena Municipal Primary Election and the School Bond Election. Below are the unofficial results as reported by the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office. The Helena mayoral race and city commission race are nonpartisan.

HELENA HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 BOND



YES — 9,567 votes (49.79%)

NO — 9,649 votes (50.21%)

HELENA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 BOND



YES — 9,182 votes (49.72%)

NO — 9,285 votes (50.28%)

HELENA MAYOR PRIMARY (TWO CANDIDATES MOVE ON)



EMILY K. DEAN — 3,509 votes (36.93%)

SONDA GAUB — 776 votes (8.17%)

BRAXTON HUDSON — 228 votes (3.03%)

CHRIS RICCARDO — 280 votes (2.95%)

ANDY SHIRTLIFF — 4,592 votes (48.32%)

HELENA COMMISSION PRIMARY (FOUR CANDIDATES MOVE ON)



BRENTON CRAGGS — 953 votes (6.77%)

HALEY MCKNIGHT — 3,078 votes (21.88%)

MELINDA REED (I) — 5,073 votes (36.06%)

BEN RIGBY — 3,295 votes (23.42%)

SHAWN WHITE WOLF — 1,552 votes (11.03%)

All election results are unofficial until certified by election officials. An (I) by a candidate's name indicates they are an incumbent in the race.