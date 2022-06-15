Watch

Actions

Flooding prompts evacuations in Columbia Falls, shelter set up

Rising flood waters have prompted an evacuation to be ordered in Northwest Montana.
CFalls Flooding
CFalls Fllod Evacs Map
CFalls Kalispell Evacs Map
CFalls Hwy 2 Water Map
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 12:24:22-04

COLUMBIA FALLS - Rising flood waters have prompted an evacuation to be ordered in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports an evacuation in effect for Lake Drive and Bailey Lane in Columbia Falls.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter for people impacted by the evacuations at Columbia Falls High School.

CFalls Fllod Evacs Map

Red Cross shelters provide meals, a safe place to stay, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. No reservations are required. Residents can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

Earlier Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported evacuations had been issued for Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and the Leisure Drive area of Kalispell. Additionally, water was reported to be over the road on US Highway 2 between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse in the Burn Park area.

CFalls Kalispell Evacs Map

Precautionary evacuations are in place for low-level areas throughout the Flathead Valley. Residents are urged to monitor water conditions on the National Weather Service website.

CFalls Hwy 2 Water Map

Video from Lexx Riley shows Tuesday evening’s flooding between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse. Watch below.

WEB EXTRA: Flooding between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119