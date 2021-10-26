Funeral on Friday for Cascade firefighter who died after fighting COVID

There will be a viewing and service for Ken Lemanski on Friday, October 29. The viewing will be at 1p.m., and the service will be at 2 p.m.

Both will be at the LDS church in Cascade (301 4th Avenue NW), with a reception to follow. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Lemanski died last week after a battle with COVID.



(1st REPORT, OCTOBER 20) Ken Lemanksi, a volunteer firefighter/EMT in Cascade, has died after a battle with COVID.

The "Cascade Farmer Rancher City Volunteer Fire Department" Facebook page posted :

We lost an amazing fireman/EMT this morning due to complications of Covid, Ken was amazing and dedicated to serving his community it was in his blood from the time he served in the military to becoming a firefighter and EMT, he rarely missed a call and he will be a deep missing void on our fire department. Please keep his family in your prayers. Thank you for your service, you can rest easy brother we will miss you.

Friends of Lemanski say that he was also a football and wrestling coach for students.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family; it states:

With Ken’s passing he leaves a huge void in our community and a wife and two younger children Teddy and Abby behind. At a point when he was starting to turn around and do better this is a very unexpected passing and anything you can do to help the family through this tough time will be welcomed.

Click here if you would like to make a donation .

