Third infant dies from whooping cough in Kentucky as outbreak worsens nationwide

A third infant has died from whooping cough in Kentucky this year, marking the latest victim in what health officials are calling the worst outbreak since 2012.

The unvaccinated baby's death comes as Kentucky has reported at least 566 cases of whooping cough so far this year.

Nationally, more than 25,000 whooping cough cases have been reported in 2025, representing the second straight year of high numbers after cases dropped during the pandemic.

Health experts say falling vaccination rates are driving the surge in cases across the country.

Pennsylvania has seen the most activity with 3,500 cases and two infant deaths reported this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whooping cough — also known as pertussis — is a very contagious respiratory illness that may begin like a common cold. But unlike a cold, the coughing can last for weeks or months.

Babies younger than 1 year old are at the greatest risk of getting whooping cough and having severe complications from it, the CDC said.

The bacteria that cause whooping cough spread easily from person to person through the air. People can spread the bacteria from the start of symptoms and for at least two weeks after coughing begins.

Many babies who get whooping cough are infected by older siblings, parents, or caregivers who don't know they have it, the CDC said.

Symptoms appear 5–10 days after exposure to the bacteria. Early symptoms include a runny or stuffy nose, low-grade fever, and mild cough. Babies may experience apnea instead of coughing, which can cause breathing trouble or turning blue, according to the CDC.

About one to two weeks later, severe coughing fits develop, lasting anywhere from one week to 10 weeks. These fits can trigger a “whoop” sound when inhaling, vomiting, extreme fatigue, breathing difficulties, broken ribs and sleep disruption. People often describe it as the worst cough of their lives, the CDC said.

Experts say it's crucial to start treatment for whooping cough early with antibiotics.

The best way to prevent whooping cough is to get vaccinated. CDC recommends whooping cough vaccination for everyone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.