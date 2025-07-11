Browning set to host North American Indian Days celebration

BROWNING — This weekend, the town of Browning will transform into one of the largest hubs of Indigenous culture in the United States as the Blackfeet Nation hosts its annual North American Indian Days celebration.

Held on the Blackfeet Reservation, the event is a powerful reunion that draws thousands of tribal members, families, and visitors from across the country. What began decades ago as a simple gathering for distant relatives to reconnect has grown into a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and resilience.

“The families back then were in outlying areas, and they would all come together,” says Jay Young Running Crane.

North American Indian Days features traditional pow wow dancing, competitive drumming, Indian relay races, a 4H show, rodeo events, artisan vendors, and much more. While the festival has grown to include commercial elements, its heart remains firmly rooted in tradition.

“It’s important for us to maintain that heritage that was given to us by our parents and grandparents,” said Leon Rattler. “Gathering like this is a renewal of that fight—of the struggle to preserve our identity and honor those who came before us.”

This annual celebration also serves as a unifying force for the Blackfeet Nation and beyond.

“It brings everyone together,” said John Arnoux. “We have a lot of displacement in our community. Events like this reconnect us to who we are.”

Visitors are welcome to attend and experience the rich culture of the Blackfeet people.

“We always welcome people to come here and share in our culture,” added Running Crane.

North American Indian Days continues through the weekend, concluding after a full day of events on Sunday. From traditional ceremonies to spirited competition, the celebration is a testament to enduring cultural pride and unity.

“It’s going to be great,” said Arnoux. “It always is.”

