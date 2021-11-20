"Intimidation investigation" done after Missoula hospital locked down

MISSOULA — Missoula Police officers were dispatched to Community Medical Center Wednesday night for what they called an intimidation investigation.

According to a news release, because of a threat of violence, the hospital was momentarily placed on lockdown.

Officers arrived and detained the adult female suspect.

The disturbance began over her concern for the treatment of her family member.

The woman was detained, then released, and not criminally charged.

The decision to lockdown Community Medical Center was made by the hospital staff and did not involve the Missoula Police Department.