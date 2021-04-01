Watch

Actions

Kalispell man facing felony charges after Idaho I-90 wrong-way crash

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Post Falls Wrong Way Fatal
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 17:58:40-04

MISSOULA — A Kalispell man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in Idaho and crashed into a vehicle is facing felony charges.

The Idaho State Police reports 74-year-old Roger A. Farrell is facing two felony Aggravated DUI charges as well as a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the pickup truck Farrell was driving hit another vehicle at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on I-90 in Post Falls.

A Seattle man and a Coeur d'Alene woman were taken to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene following the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime