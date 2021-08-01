Last Chance Stampede comes to a close in Helena

HELENA — Following three hard nights of competition, Belgrade's Caden Camp went home with a hefty check and a ring for his performance in the rodeo arena.

Camp and Worden's Delon Parker scored the top spot in team-roping on Friday night with a 5.6 second time and that time held through Saturday's event to knock out the hefty check portion of Camp's accomplishments.

The ring came from his performance all-around. Camp was also named the Last Chance Stampede's all-around cowboy with a fourth-place finish in steer wrestling as well to earn the elk and ivory ring presented to the Stampede by Jensen Jewelers.

Sterling Lambert from Nevada took the top spot in steer wrestling as one of the final men to compete with a 3.5 second time to usurp the two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard held by California's Josh Garner and Louisiana Remey Parrott.

Only one man was able to hang on to a bull for a full eight seconds through three days of competition, that one man was Valier's Cole Wagner. Wagner rode to an 85.5 point ride and will take home all of the prize money in the event.

The 2021 Last Chance Stampede served as a return for many competitors but none other than Dona Kay Rule can say they love Helena for what they've been able to accomplish. Rule was crowned the barrel racing champion for the second time in a row, this year with a time of 17.33 seconds.

Corvallis' Caleb Bennett and Texas' Tilden Hooper came into Saturday night with a firm grip on the lead in bareback riding with 84.5 and a half points, but unfortunately for them that would not hold. Seth Hardwick of Wyoming and Wyatt Denny from Nevada scored 86.5 and 85 points to take first and second place, respectively.

In the Saddle Bronc, Tanner Butner took hold of the top spot on Friday night and no other man could top him, as his 88 point ride reigned supreme.

Tie-down roping saw just one-tenth of a second displace first, second and third places through three days of competition with Alberta's Beau Cooper taking the victory with a 7.7 second time.

Final Results:

Bareback riding champion: Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 86.5 points

1. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 86.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Current Smile; 2. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 85; 3. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. and Tilden Hooper, Genola, Utah 84.5 each.

Steer wrestling champions: Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. and Remey Parrott, Mamou, La.

1. (tie) Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. and Remey Parrott, Mamou, La. 3.8 seconds each; 3. Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont. 4.0; 4. Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La. 4.1.

Team Roping champions: Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont. and Delon Parker, Worden, Montana

1. Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont./Delon Parker, Worden, Mont. 5.6 seconds; 2. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 6.3; 3. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont./Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo. 6.4; 4. (tie) Miles Kobold, Huntley, Mont./Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo.; Ian Austiguy, Gallatin Gateway, Mont./Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, Mont.; and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas/Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo. 6.6 each.

Saddle bronc riding champion: Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo.

1. Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo. 88 points on C5 Rodeo’s Ragin’ Lunatic; 2. Ben Anderson, Eckville, Alb. 87; 3. Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alb. 86.5; 4. Logan Cook, Alto, Texas 81.5;

Tie-down roping champion: Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alb.

1. Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alb. 7.7 seconds; 2. Caleb Berquist, LaCrosse, Wash. 7.8; 3. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 7.9; 4. Trevin Baumann, Hardin, Mont. 11.4.

Barrel racing champion: Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla.

1. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla. 17.33 seconds; 2. Shelby Bates, Loomis, Calif. 17.51; Carley Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn. 17.82; 4. Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, Mont. 17.84.

Bull riding champion: Cole Wagner, Valier, Mont. 85.5 points

1. Cole Wagner, Valier, Mont. 85.5 points