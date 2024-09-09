Madelyn Heath

Originally from a small Central Texas town, Mason, Madelyn grew up on a cattle ranch. Madelyn has always loved the art of storytelling. This passion is rooted in growing up listening to back porch stories passed down for generations. Her love for writing and public speaking led her to compete at the state level and host her own radio show throughout high school.

Although Madelyn loved her rural life, the mountains were calling. She started her education at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2020. She graduated in 2023 with a major in journalism and minors in Spanish and leadership studies. Madelyn's bilingual skills are something that is very important to her and has led her on many incredible cultural experiences including teaching Spanish in a Mayan village in the southern Mexican jungle and completed the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu.

Madelyn immediately started her Master's program at the University of Colorado Boulder after her undergraduate graduation and completed her MA of Journalism in August of 2024. Madelyn is excited to start her journalism career as a multimedia journalist and looks forward to exploring the mountains more in Big Sky Country.

