Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a deer in Chouteau County

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a deer in Chouteau County on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 62-year old man from Lewistown was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle "at a high rate of speed" on MT Highway 80 near Geraldine at about 5 p.m.

The motorcycle struck a deer, and the man was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls, where he died from his injuries on Monday, September 6, 2021.

According to the MHP, the man - whose name has not yet been released - was not wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.