Choteau celebrates the holidays with its first Christmas tree

Cold temperatures are no match for resident Terah Henry who is bringing the City of Choteau Montana some holiday cheer through a Christmas tree.

Henry, the Deputy Clerk for Choteau, moved into town a few years ago with her husband Travis. Travis grew up in Choteau and brought his family to visit the city every summer.

Henry immediately fell in love and knew one day they would call Choteau home.

MTN News Choteau preps Christmas tree for holiday season

Since then, during the holidays Henry has noticed there has been no Christmas tree downtown for the holiday stroll.

“As far as we know, the City of Choteau never truly had a designated Christmas tree,” explained Mayor Chris Hindoien.

When plans were starting to come into place for the holiday gathering downtown, it was brought to Henry’s attention that extra assistance was needed and she jumped right into action, starting with the tree.

MTN News Choteau preps Christmas tree for holiday season

Henry talked with business around town, and Kristan Lancaster, Branch President at Opportunity Bank, decided to donate the tree.

“She was on board with my mission of bringing this to Choteau,” said Henry.

Henry’s husband, Travis, made three presents out of wood that would serve as a stand for the 16-foot tree to be anchored on to.

Henry opted for an artificial tree so that in the future Choteau can continue to use the tree and obstacles like lack of volunteers or weather could not get in the way of the holiday celebration.

MTN News Choteau preps Christmas tree for holiday season

Before this year, fir trees around the courthouse would be decorated during the holidays. Those trees have since been cut down due to old age, wind damage, and disease.

“Back in the early 2000 the county used to decorate all those trees and we would light them up the Saturday after thanksgiving. In 2005, that was the last time they did that because the tree's had fallen over. Since then, we haven't had a Christmas tree,” said Hindoien.

On Saturday, December 2nd, the tree will be lit by Santa Claus after the parade of lights, and the City of Choteau will be a little brighter all thanks to Terah Henry.

“I love Christmas and I love Choteau. This was just my way of giving back to the community that has given so much to me and just spreading some happiness this Christmas seasons” she said.

