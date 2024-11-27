Watch Now
105.3 KMTX and Great Northern Carousel kickoff the holiday season Wednesday

KMTX
Madelyn Heath, MTN News
KMTX
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — On Wednesday 105.3 KMTX and The Great Northern Carousel kicked off the holiday season.

Dozens of children were in line for free carousel rides before it opened at 10 am.

carousel

The event runs from 10 am to 1 pm and has something for all ages, including a coloring contest and a holiday themed Tinker Lab.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves will make an appearance to hand out treats and refreshments, and kids will have the chance to tell Santa what's on their Christmas list this year.

Also the big red button will be pressed at noon to launch holiday music on KMTX.

christmas kickoff sign

The annual membership sale for the station begins today and will run through December 13th.

