HELENA — Helena got a rare glimpse of automotive history this week as a lineup of Chrysler Airflow cars from the 1930s rolled into town. The gathering is part of a tradition that has been going strong for more than six decades, and, for the first time, it’s being held in Montana.

(WATCH: 1930s Chrysler Airflows roll into Helena for 60-Year tradition)

1930s Chrysler Airflows roll into Helena for 60-Year tradition

The Airflow Club of America, founded in the early 1960s, chooses a different city for its annual event every year and has never repeated a location. “We never try to repeat cities,” said club president David Felderstein. “For all these 60-plus years, we go to different cities every year.”

Last year, members met in Springfield, Illinois. Next year, the group will head to Auburn, Indiana, which is known for its own automotive history.

The club takes its name from a groundbreaking automobile produced by Chrysler between 1934 and 1937, widely considered one of the most technically advanced American cars of its time. The Airflow pioneered manufacturing processes and design approaches that influenced the automotive industry for generations.

While the streamlined shape often surprises passersby, club members say its impact is undeniable. “There’s not a car on the road today that doesn’t owe something to the Airflow,” said Chandler Smith, Central Region Director of the club.

Only about 700 Airflows are known to still exist, making them a rarity in the collector car world. Owners praise the vehicle’s capabilities, comfort, and driving experience. “For me and my money, it’s the best collector car you can have from all different angles,” Felderstein said.

But for many people, the annual meet-up is about more than rare cars. Many members describe it as a family reunion and a chance for friends old and new to share stories, swap advice, and celebrate a shared passion. “The closest parallel is it’s a family reunion,” Smith added. “A bit of a family get-together every year, and very enjoyable.”

In the end, the event is as much about the people behind the cars as it is about the vehicles themselves. This year, Helena residents have the chance to see these pieces of history up close, while experiencing the camaraderie that has kept the tradition alive for more than half a century.

