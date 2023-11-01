2nd annual Just for the Helena of It race raises more than $20K for The Friendship Center

HELENA — Running a race is not only a great way of staying in shape but also allows you to feel a sense of accomplishment and completion. Well, a recently created race allows you to do all that while also supporting an organization that supports women and children in dire situations.

“All four of us at Treasure State Runners are mothers and we love this community and we love the work they do supporting basically the people who need the most support in our community,” says Kathleen Koford, Vice-President and Outreach Director for Treasure State Runners, the non-profit that puts this event together.

Just for the Helena of It just completed their 2nd annual race this past October. The race features 5K, 10K, and half marathon options. The race was also recently USATF certified.

This year saw not only an increase in runners but also in the amount donated to The Friendship Center. Around 500 people participated along with over $20,000 donated to the Friendship Center.

Koford says that this amount of donations is possible due to generous community support, including their premiere sponsor, Sussex Construction.

“Basically, the whole community coming together helps us fundraise to put on the event. And then all the money left over, once the actual event has been paid for, is what gets donated directly to The Friendship Center,” says Koford.

The Friendship Center is a non-profit that works to help those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Gina Boesdorfer, Executive Director at The Friendship Center, says that this money is extremely helpful for filling in the cracks that grant money may not cover.

“So, being able to make sure that we're giving people material items that they need, shelter services, making sure that we have staff to work with clients and provide those services. And so, it allows us to be really flexible and adapt to whatever it is that's coming into the door,” says Boesdorfer.