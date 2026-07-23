HELENA — The Last Chance Stampede and Fair is about much more than rides, food, and rodeo. Hundreds of local 4-H members are showcasing their hard work and passion projects at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds this week.

(WATCH: 4-H projects showcase hard work and passion)

4-H helps Helena kids grown and learn life skills

This year, there are 900 livestock projects and 1000 indoor projects ranging from baked goods to woodworking.

Emily Dearing has been showing animals for five years and says being a part of 4-H has helped her grow

“I was definitely a very shy kid and never talked to people, and I have definitely come out of my shell,” Dearing shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A show steer boops the camera.

Dearing says the lessons she has learned with livestock have also helped her figure out her next steps.

“Now I am going to school to be a nurse because of it, and just want to help people,” she said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News 4-H members show sheep at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

At this year’s fair, she is showing steers, goats, and pigs, but she says steers are her favorite.

“You put more work into them, and it is really rewarding at the end,” Dearing said.

That work looks like spending five hours a day with the animals. “Do it, just do it because it is worth it in the long run,” Dearing noted.

As for being a part of the local show, she said, “It is really cool to see all the people and let all the little kids pet the steer, pet the pig, and I just love that.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A pig boops the camera.

From finding her career path, helping kids just starting, and traveling the country with her animals, that’s why she keeps putting in the hours.

The Lewis and Clark County livestock sale kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.

