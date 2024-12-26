56-year-old woman identified as person killed in Livingston Ave. Apartment Fire

HELENA — MTN News learned the identity of the woman who died in an apartment fire on the 2000 Block of Livingston Avenue.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Wendi Farrel, 56, of Helena, is the woman who died.

In a statement to MTN, Sheriff Leo Dutton said, “the investigation continues into the cause and manner of death. There is no indication of foul play, but the exact cause and manner of death are yet to be determined.

Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a fire at 2009 Livingston Ave. around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire was extinguished around 8:00 a.m. They discovered Farrel, the sole occupant of the dwelling, inside and attempted life-saving measures.

According to fire investigators, the fire appeared to be electrical and possibly caused by an outlet strip.