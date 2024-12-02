71st annual St. Peter's Sock Sew brings holiday spirit to the hospital

HELENA — For over seven decades, volunteers have participated in the Arlene Mathews Sock Sew at St. Peter's Health, making holiday stockings for newborn babies born in December and the hospital’s patients.

Around 35 volunteers, including myself, gathered on Monday to sew, glue, and decorate stockings.

Nan Cervenka, the community leader of the Sock Sew says, “I think it is important to people in the community, people that have had babies keep the socks sometimes for over forty years and people that are having babies look forward to getting a sock.”

The tradition in its 71st year, started by Arlene Matthews who passed away in 2020 provides a memento for new parents and their bundle of joy born from December 1st to December 31st.

The socks are made large enough for the newborns to fit in and last holiday season there were 45 stocking babies.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Deb Hendrix, an annual volunteer shares why the sock sew is so important to her.

“My daughter 36 years ago came home in a stocking and so that is my incentive for doing this and why I love to come volunteer,” Hendrix says.

The Sock Sew is not just for December babies, but also any St. Peter’s patient in care on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Their stockings are filled with fruit for health but also everyone deserves a holiday treat so candy is also included.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

This year's Sock Sew anticipates giving out around one hundred patient stockings.

Hendrix says, "I think volunteering is important any time of the year, but at Christmas time it is all about family, friends, helping out, and the blessings you have in your life.”

