A coroner's inquest jury found use of deadly force justified in the Jester's Bar shooting

HELENA — A nine-person coroner's inquest jury found that three Helena police officers were justified in using deadly force when they shot a man last November.

Police were called to Jester's Bar in downtown Helena on November 2nd to remove 40-year-old Paul Rolfes.

Rolfes had previously been trespassed from the bar but returned and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

Police attempted to subdue Rolfes using a taser but were unsuccessful.

Rolfes stabbed one officer as they tried to restrain him, leading to the three officers- Nick Leshinski, Jacob Hamilton, and Bryce Liebel to fire their service weapons, fatally injuring Rolfes.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge coroner Jesse Sather presided over the inquest, which was held over two days last week.

