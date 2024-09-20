A day of remembering; Helena holds ceremony to honor Montana's POW-MIA

HELENA — Friday morning, veterans and community members gathered at Memorial Park to remember the 53 Montanans listed as prisoners of war and missing in action.

September 20 is known as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The ceremony at Memorial Park included a prayer and public reading to honor and remember Montana's POW/MIA personnel from World War II through the Cold War.

This year marks the 43rd consecutive year for the POW/MIA service.

One of the readers at this year's service, Vietnam veteran Dave Dube, shared an emotional story of why ceremonies like these are important and encouraged others to join the remembrance in the years to come.

"If they've heard the names and they remember the names, even if it's just one name that they remember, maybe it's someone from their hometown that was a prisoner of war. That's encouraging to me," said Dube.