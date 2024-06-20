Alive at 5 back in swing for the summer season

Alive at 5 kicked off its 27th year and the summer season at Women’s Park with the band 710 Ashbury!

“And I just think that our community always pulls together. We’re very good about that. I mean, whatever it is, whether it's Symphony Under the Stars or supporting businesses during Covid or whatever, and we come together to make it work. We’re a real community. We’re a real community,” says attendee, Dave Carlson.

The free summer concert series, Alive at 5, invites bands to play in various outdoor venues throughout Helena for the public. Food trucks, a beer tent, and various organizations lined the park, bringing the community together for Helena’s best. Speakers highlighted Wednesday’s holiday of Juneteenth and announced this week’s city-wide activities that are taking place to honor the day.

While people danced, ate, and enjoyed the music, this season was not a guarantee just a few short months ago. At the end of last year, Downtown Helena Inc. dissolved and joined with the Helena Business Improvement District. That left the future of many Helena events up in the air. Alive at 5 was only continued through the support of Lewis and Clark Brewing Company, Rocky Mountain Credit Union, and other sponsors.

“As a credit union, Rocky Mountain Credit Union is community-focused, member-owned, cooperative. And so, anything that brings the community together, like Alive at 5 has done for years, is something that we really want to get behind,” says Executive Vice-President & CFO at Rocky Mountain Credit Union, Cyrus Malkin.

Alive at 5 will take place every Wednesday through the summer until the final show on August 21.

Proceeds from Wednesday’s wristband sales will go to the Montana Black Collective Missoula in honor of Juneteenth.