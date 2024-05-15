Alumni scholarship helps Capital High student attend Helena College

HELENA — Landon Morrow was surprised with the Capital High School Alumni Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship on Tuesday afternoon by the alumni group and his family.

“Quite grateful for it. It's gonna help out a lot for college and expenses and all that,” says Morrow.

The group has been awarding this scholarship since 2022, and this year they were able to give the most yet at $2,500 thanks to the contributions of businesses, alumni, and families of classmates who have passed away. The scholarship is awarded to one person every year. Morrow plans to use this money to attend the Diesel Technology program at Helena College with hopes of opening his own diesel and auto repair shop.

“I’ve just always kind of had an interest in vehicles and diesels probably even more. So, I found them funner to work on. They’re cool and loud,” says Morrow.

Tom Buchanan

Sarah Vulk-Kelly, Special Ed Teacher at Capital High School is part of the alumni group that runs the scholarship program. She says this scholarship program helps to memorialize and honor those from the class of 1981 who have passed away, including Stuart Long, also known as Father Stu.

Vulk-Kelly has known Morrow since he was in 7th grade when she taught at CR Anderson. She says this scholarship is not determined by GPA and is for students who may have gone through various physical, emotional, or scholastic challenges.

“He’s just that individual who's so respectful. He's hard-working. And he has a drive to go to school. And he had a financial need and I think all of those worked into one, just he was that individual that just had all of it,” says Vulk-Kelly.