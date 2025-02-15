Alzheimer's Association of Montana spreads love to dementia caregivers for Valentine's Day

HELENA — Valentine's Day is not just a time to love our significant others but also those who care for our loved ones.

The Alzheimer's Association of Montana is honoring and celebrating the more than 17 thousand Montanans who serve those battling Alzheimer's.

Melanie Williams, the executive director for the Montana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, and a former caregiver herself says, "Being a caregiver is one of the hardest jobs I think and so it taught me that we really have to be patient with ourselves."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Ten caregivers from across the state gathered at the Lewis and Clark Library to learn tools to take care of their loved one with dementia and also how to take care of themselves.

"I really wanted to show them some love because their loved one can't anymore, so I wanted to show them some love, show them they are appreciated and I want to give them tools so when they go back they feel supported," Williams says.

Love was shown to the caregivers through resources, sharing personal stories with one another, a meal, and making gratitude jars from the perspective of the person they care for.

Williams knows what it's like to be a caregiver. She cared for her mother because she wanted to give back to the woman who gave her so much but for others, being a caregiver is not a choice

Williams says, "For some people though it is just that there is no other choice, they do not have many options, nursing homes are full, memory cares are full, or they just do not have something nearby and they want to keep their loved one close."

Showing love for Montana's caregivers was the goal of Friday's event but it also let caregivers know they are not alone

"I felt so isolated and on an island and had no idea other people were going through the same thing," Williams says.

Each person was able to share their journey. For many who are caring for a spouse, it's an act of love and this was either their first Valentine's without them or without the person they know.

If you are in need of assistance with a loved one battling Alzheimer's or dementia you can call the Alzheimer's Association of Montana helpline at 800-272-3900.

