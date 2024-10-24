The Montana Television Network takes a look at the candidates running for the U.S. Senate this year in the Treasure State. Incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, Republican Tim Sheehy, Libertarian Sid Daoud and Green Party candidate Robert Barb are on the ballot this fall to represent Montana.

For at least the past 30 years, MTN has hosted debates between all the major party candidates but this year is an exception. Republican candidate Tim Sheehy declined MTN's invitation, so we instead invited all of the candidates to sit down for interviews. Sheehy also declined that invitation. MTN was unable to reach Green Party candidate Robert Barb.

Watch the full special below:

America Votes: Montana's Race for U.S. Senate

Learn more about the candidates in Montana's 2024 U.S. Senate Race



The general election is Tuesday, November 5. More information about voting locations and voter status can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

